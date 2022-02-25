Why Buhari Doesn’t Give People Money – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, has stated that his principal will rather expend money to cater for the poor and vulnerable than giving people in exchange for a favour.

Adesina disclosed this in an article titled, ‘Buhari’s Kind of Kindness’, and shared on his official Facebook page on Thursday.

The presidential spokesperson noted that the president’s commitment to the welfare of the poor and his love for the vulnerable earned him victories during the 2015 election and reelection in 2019.

He said that rather than engage in bribery, Buhari will channel the fund to better the lots of hapless and the disadvantaged across the country.

“President Buhari won’t give you sack-loads of cash to compromise you, or curry your favor. He would rather deploy same to do good deeds, showing kindness to the weak and deprived, the aching and hurting,” he wrote.