Why I Regret Studying at Oxford University: DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy, a Nigerian female disc jockey and the daughter of a Nigerian billionaire, has expressed her dissatisfaction with the impact of a third university degree on her music career.

Cuppy claimed in a post on her Instagram account that she sometimes regrets pursuing a third university degree because she believes it has hampered her advancement in the music industry.

READ MORE: I May Not Have A Man But I’m A Great Mother – DJ Cuppy Declares

She is, nevertheless, extremely proud of herself and understands that education helps her to achieve greater success in all aspects of her life.

In her words: Some days I’m at Oxford deeply regretting unnecessarily doing a 3rd university degree because I feel like it’s affected my progress in the music industry but someday like this, I’m really proud of myself and I know that education empowers me to be greater in every aspect of my life.

See post below: