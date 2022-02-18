Why Nigerians Will Never Forget Buhari’ – Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina has claimed that Nigerians will always remember his boss for various infrastructures put up by his administration in the last seven years.

In a statement on Thursday night, the presidential aide opined that if only for the second Niger Bridge, which is currently under construction, President Buhari would always be remembered even after he vacates the Aso Rock in 2023.

He insisted that no matter how Buhari’s critics may perceive the administration, Nigerians will never forget the President following his strives in infrastructure despite the fact that the country “earns far less than it used to”.

Adesina stated that it takes determination and doggedness of the President to build infrastructures across the country, amid security challenges, which he claimed are also being tackled frontally.

He said, “Surely, this country will always remember Muhammadu Buhari for good, no matter how revisionists have tried to shroud the successes with only talk of insecurity ravaging the country.

“Indaboski! Nigeria will always remember Buhari for his strides in infrastructure, when the country was earning far less than it used to do.

“Indaboski? What does it mean? Search me. Ask Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje what the word means. He coined it.

“But I repeat: Indaboski! This country will never forget Buhari, if only for the Second Niger bridge”.