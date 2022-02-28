Wike: Atiku Taking PDP Members For Granted by assuming He Will Win Presidential Ticket

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has expressed that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar is taking members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for granted on the issue of securing the presidential ticket.

According to a statement by Kelvin Ebiri, Wike’s spokesman, the governor said this on Sunday in reaction to a comment made by Abubakar on winning the party’s presidential ticket.

After a visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday, Atiku had expressed confidence that he would win the PDP ticket.

Speaking on the development, Wike stated that the former vice-president went too far with his comment.

Wike, however, stated that he is committed to doing anything that will ensure PDP returns to power in 2023, and also urged party members to resist making “divisive utterances”.

“I didn’t expect him frankly speaking to say that he will always take the ticket of the party. That is going too far and taking the delegates for granted,” he said.

“People should watch. There will be shock as far as PDP convention is concerned. People should watch what is going to happen. People like to underrate so many persons and it is not good in politics.”