Wike: Nigeria Will Shake When South Takes Position On 2023 Presidential Election

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has stated that the stakeholders in the southern region will shortly take a position on the presidential election in 2023.

On Saturday, Wike spoke at a reception hosted by the Kalabari people in his honor in Port Harcourt.

“The day the south will speak, Nigeria will shake,” the governor said.

“We believe in the unity of this country, but nobody can threaten us. Nobody should threaten us. We believe in the unity of Nigeria and unity of Nigeria must continue.”