Wike On 2023: My Special Interest Is To Ensure PDP Is Not Killed

Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike says he has no “special interest” in the 2023 elections.

Wike stated that his goal is to ensure that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) does not perish, emphasizing the importance of the party fielding a credible presidential candidate in the upcoming election.

On Monday, the governor paid a visit to Ahmed Makarfi, the former PDP national caretaker chairman, at his residence in Kaduna.

Wike stated that the party will gather to make proper decisions on the zoning of the presidency in 2023.

“It is not a one-man decision, whether you zone it (presidency) to west, east, north. What is important is somebody that has the capacity to move Nigeria forward,” he said.

“Nigerians are waiting for us and we must bring somebody who has what it takes to move Nigeria from where we are now to what every Nigerian expect.

“We have many people who have what it takes. But at the appropriate time, we will sit down and move forward.

“For me, I have no other place other than PDP. When people hear me come out, they think I have a special interest. The special interest I have is that this party should not be killed.

“Time will come when PDP will look at those qualified. We are not going to base it on the fact that you are from the south or north.

“Even if it is zoned to the south or north, we will sit down and look at people who have the capacity.”