Wike Threatens To Depose Newly Installed King Over Illegal Oil Bunkering

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has threatened to depose the newly installed king of Akpor Kingdom in the state’s Obio Akpor local government area due to illegal oil refinery operators operating in his domain.

If the monarch fails to stop illicit oil bunkering in his country, the governor stated he will not hesitate to depose him.

The Governor made the threat while awarding two royal fathers with certificates of appreciation on Friday.

At the Government House in Port Harcourt, His Royal Majesty, Nne-Nwe-Eli Emohua XIII, Ohna Sergeant Chidi Awuse, and His Royal Majesty, Nye Nwe Ali Akpor, Eze Ozuowuowu Levi Amos Orlu Oriebe, received their staff of office.

The Governor stated that the assault on artisanal refineries must continue.

He also frowned at the king of Omerelu community in Ikwerre Local Government Area where he said illegal oil bunkering activities are thriving.

Wike said apart from the soot issue and the sabotage against the economy created by oil bunkering, the internal roads being constructed in the communities have been damaged by the activities of oil bunkering operators.

“We are doing internal roads in Omerelu. This is a community that has been crying for roads and we have given them not less than 11/12 kilometres of internal roads and now they’re spoiling it because of the conveyance of oil products. We can’t continue to accept that. I can’t understand why you just want to collect the chieftaincy title and do nothing.”