Woli Arole Responds To Critics Who Dragged Him For His Comment About Washing Plates For His Wife

Following his recent interview about washing plates for his wife, Nigerian comedian and actor Oluwatoyin Bayegun, also known as Woli Arole, has received a lot of backlash.

The comedian spoke on TVC’s ‘Your View’ a few days ago, when he discussed some of the obstacles he encountered in his relationship prior to marriage and how he was always thrilled about cleaning plates for his wife.

He claimed in a new Instagram post that while some people insulted him for making the statement, others praised him.

Nigerians, according to Arole, have a variety of misconceptions about marriage, ranging from entitlement to insecurity and high-level conversion over the next person.

He believes that marriage is about companionship, sacrifice, love, support, and assistance.

See post below: