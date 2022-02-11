“Women stop cheating pls it is becoming embarrassing“ – Blessings Okoro

Nigerian relationship coach and bedroom expert, Blessing Okoro has sent a warning to women in relationships as well as those who are married to stop cheating on their men.

Blessing Okoro lamented that the cheating habit of some women is adversely affecting other women like her in their businesses as they could lose some big men with deep pockets.

She beckoned women to be faithful to their men in relationship and marriage and advised them to walk out peacefully from their relationship if they can’t continue any longer than cheat on the man.

Her words,

“Women stop cheating pls it is becoming embarrassing. If you are no longer interested leave the marriage or relationship. Every story now is women cheating and men killing someone. Biko come out with dignity na. Or stay and manage ur choices. Bikonu una dey spoil market for us”.

See below: