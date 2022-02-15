Yahaya Bello: North-central Deserves 2023 Presidency More Than South-East

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has expressed that the north-central deserves to be considered for the presidency more than the south-east.

The governor stated that both zones are “disadvantaged in terms of the position of the presidency”.

Bello spoke on Tuesday at the presidential villa in Abuja while reacting to Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s comment that zoning the presidency to the south-east is a key ingredient for national unity.

He said: “Well, if you’re talking of south-east, then you will equally talk of north-central. Not only since 1999 but since 1960. So what do you say about north-central; both the president and vice-president?

So put the situation of the south-east and that of north-central side by side, then who is more disadvantaged in terms of the position of presidency; both presidents and vice presidents? So if you put both sides together, then let’s do justice. And whichever way you look at it, I’m eminently qualified.”

Bello added that the north-central has never produced the president nor vice-president of the country, and it is only proper that the region produces President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.