‘Yahoo Boys’ Must Be Brilliant, We Need To Redirect Their Thinking Positively – Gov Obaseki

Godwin Obaseki, the Governor of Edo State, believes that internet fraudsters, sometimes known as “Yahoo Boys,” must be extremely bright in order to deceive others and that their brilliance can be turned to a greater cause.

This was stated by the governor during a town hall meeting on Edo State Education Policy held on Friday.

Instead of denouncing cyber fraud, the governor believes that the main cause, similar to human trafficking, should be addressed.

“I am concerned. Cyber fraud and Yahoo culture are big issues. I am calling on everyone to please send as much information as you can to my office. On Monday, I am going to see the Chairman of EFCC. I am not condemning those involved. There must be a reason why that culture has become so prolific in Edo State. We must find the root cause and address them as we did in the days of trafficking.

“Let’s see how we can correct it because these children must be very brilliant. The kind of things they do, how they hack into other people’s accounts. How do we re-direct that thinking into something more positive?.”