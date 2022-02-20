Yoruba Ancestors Will Make You President, Alaafin Assures Tinubu

Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, has expressed that he is confident that the Yoruba ancestors would make the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, president of Nigeria come 2023.

Tinubu reportedly visited the first class Yoruba monarch in his Oyo palace on Sunday.

The two reportedly went into a closed-door meeting immediately after the former Lagos State Governor got to the palace.

The APC leader is yet to speak with journalists about his mission to the palace of the monarch but it is believed that he is soliciting the support of the traditional ruler in his bid to become the president of Nigeria come 2023.