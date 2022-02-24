You are famous but not relevant. You are a mixture of trash and toilet – Solomon Buchi claps back at Bobrisky

Gender activist, Solomon Buchi has clapped back at Bobrisky who accused him of begging him for money.

It all started earlier today when Solomon slammed Bobrisky for mocking James Brown who is currently in the UK studying.

Bobrisky took to his page to respond to Solomon, accusing him of begging him for money a long time ago. The screenshots of chats between them however showed he asked Solomon to help Bobrisky write captions for his post in exchange for a token.

Well, Solomon is not taking Bobrisky’s callout lying low and has also taken to his IG page to respond. He stated that he gravitated towards Bobrisky after Tonto Dikeh offered to get him a phone, and that Bobrisky who was at the time, friends with Tonto then offered to gift him N100, 000. Afterwards, Bobrisky employed his services to help him write captions for his posts.

According to Buchi, he had headaches reading from Bobrisky.

See his posts and screenshots of his conversations with Bobrisky below: