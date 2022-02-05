Young lady narrates heartbreaking tale of her man who abandoned her after paying her bride price

Young lady is currently the topic of discussion on the streets of social media after she narrated the heartbreaking tale of her man who abandoned her after paying her bride price and other necessary rites.

According to the young lady who shared a video with tearful eyes, she has being in relationship with the fellow for years before he relocated to Italy.

Their relationship was rosy and sweet until after their introduction when the man in question suddenly became a snub.

“Since 2015 we have been dating. He travelled to Spain to hustle in 2018. Came back December 2021 did introduction and travel back. Everything was going fine till this January …to pick my calls is problewm.. he don’t call for any reason. Never been pain like this. What should I do guys. He has paid my bride price already .. i really wish he did not. could have moved on with my life… I cant date anyone too,” she wrote.