You’re a criminal if you don’t pay tithe — Pastor David Ibiyeomie

David Ibiyeomie, the Senior Pastor of Salvation Ministry, says Christians who don’t pay tithe are criminals committing a punishable offense.

SaharaReporters reports that the cleric said this while preaching in his church on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

According to the him,

“Tax is the government’s share, so you don’t say I want to give the government my tax, you say you want to pay tax, that is how tithe is God’s own. Leviticus 27:30. God is the owner of the tithe. So, what do you do?�

You pay, it’s only in Nigeria you don’t pay tax and they can leave you, in the Western world it is a big cr!minal offence, if you don’t pay tithe, you are a cr#minal, your offence is pu#ishable, tithe is simply one-tenth of your income, 10 per cent of your income goes to God.�

Near success syndrome will not happen. If you’re experiencing near success syndrome don’t go for deliverance, you’re not a tither. Anything that I do, when it is close to manifestation, the thing will just go off, you’re not a faithful tither.�

Many deliverance ministries, they just go for deliverance, this is the problem, they don’t pay tithe faithfully. Yet, they will say anything I want to do, when it is about to click it will just go off.�

It is near success syndrome. Correct it from tithing, don’t correct it from seven days deliverance. Hear this, tithe must be paid first otherwise the curse will remain.”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria