You’re Responsible For Your Personal Security, Nigeria Tells Its Citizens In Ukraine

The Nigerian government has advised Nigerians resident in Ukraine to remain calm and take responsibility for their personal safety, amid Russian invasion.

This was contained in an advisory issued by the Nigerian Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine’s capital, on Thursday.

According to the statement, regional commissions are to decide on the necessary security measures to adopt in strengthening the protection of public order and facilities for the safety of the citizenry and running of the economy in their domains.

The statement has been generating criticism in the blogosphere, many Nigerians wondering if the Nigerian government does have have responsibilty towards its people in the Diaspora.

THE FULL STATEMENT

“The attention of the embassy has been drawn to a declaration of state of emergency, and martial law on the entire territory of Ukraine, except the Donetsk and Luhansk regions by the government of Ukraine, effective from midnight of February 23, 2022 for a period of 30 days, as well as the latest development on the Ukraine Russia Crisis.

With this, regional (oblast) commissions are to decide on the necessary security measures to adopt in strengthening the protection of public order and facilities for the safety of the citizenry and running of the economy in their domains. It can be restriction of movement, an additional inspection and verification of certain documents of individuals, among others.

“These are preventive measures aimed at ensuring that the country remains calm and the economy continue to function uninterrupted, while it lasted.

“In view of this development, the embassy urges Nigerian nationals resident in Ukraine to remain calm but be very vigilant and be responsible for their personal security and safety.

“The embassy wishes to add that should any of Nigerian nationals consider the situation as emotionally disturbing, such nationals may wish to temporary relocate to anywhere considered safe by private arrangements.

“They should, however, ensure that they do all the needful to validate all their resident documents for ease of return to the country when desired.

“In addition, in case of students seeking such temporary relocation, they are enjoined to seek proper clearance and guarantee from their respective institutions, authorities/agents on the way forward in respect to their studies during this period and/or thereafter.

“For those who still consider it appropriate to remain in the country, be assured that the embassy remains open for its consular outies and responsibilities at all times. it will always avail you of updates when necessary”.