Youths Can Compete If Rules Are Not Rigged Against Them — Atedo Peterside

Atedo Peterside, Chairman of the Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank, has suggested that youths can compete if the rules aren’t set against them.

Peterside was responding to news that Flutterwave had raised another $250 million in Series D fundraising, putting the company at over $3 billion and cementing its status as Africa’s most valuable startup.

Peterside said: “$3bn valuation story is so exciting; Does anybody still doubt that Nigerian youths can compete if the rules are not rigged against them and in favour of crony capitalists/state capture?”

“Our story is that of resilience and hard work. Our growth so far is due to the support of our customers, our partners, the banks, the public, the regulators, and importantly our people.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria, under the leadership of Dr Godwin Emefiele, laid the vision of a transformational Payment System in Nigeria, provided the framework for innovation in this space and has continued to create regulations that have enabled us to grow and thrive.

“This latest funding demonstrates the conviction of some of the world’s leading investors in both our business model, team and the Africa technology market. It gives Flutterwave the much-needed support to deliver on our plans to provide the best experience for our merchants and customers around the world.”