Yul Edochie May Release Money Ritual Movie Soon, Despite FG’S Ban

Nollywood star Yul Edochie quietly defended himself after he was photographed inside a coffin in what has recently been revealed to be prohibited content.

The actor joked that he is currently filming a “romantic movie,” which is his method of proposing to his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether the actor is creating a movie with the coffin or merely making a joke out of the federal government’s stance on Nollywood films that feature ceremonial elements.

READ ALSO: Yul Edochie Criticizes Those Blaming Nollywood For Ritual Killings

Yul Edochie stated clearly in a viral video documenting the moment he laid in the coffin:

“This one no be ritual film oo, na romance film before you go report me give Lai Mohammed. I have to lie inside a coffin to propose to my girlfriend.”

Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that the President Muhammadu Buhari regime has officially prohibited ritual scenes in Nollywood films, claiming that they are to blame for the recent spate of ritual killings across the country.

On February 21, 2022, the country’s Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, made the announcement.

See video below: