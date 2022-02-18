Yul Edochie Suprises Daughter During Matriculation Ceremony

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood star, took to social media to share images from her daughter’s matriculation ceremony.

READ MORE: Yul Edochie Criticizes Those Blaming Nollywood For Ritual Killings

Yul Edochie wrote on Instagram that his daughter was thrilled to see him because she didn’t expect him to show up for the big occasion because he wasn’t in Lagos the last time they spoke on the phone.

The actor claims he had to put his business on hold in order to attend her daughter’s matriculation ceremony. He wished her great success and told her that the skies would be her starting point.

See post below: