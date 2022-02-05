Zoning Is Taking Nigeria Backward – Sule Lamido

A former governor of Jigawa State and stalwart of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Sule Lamido, has stated that he is not in support of zoning.

In an interview with BBC, Lamido stated that the idea of rotating the leadership of the country to a particular region in the name of zoning is bringing setback to the nation.

He asked the political parties and leaders in the country to work towards unity and progress of Nigeria, not focusing on who gets what in power positions.

Lamido said as a country aiming for development, Nigeria should not play regional or tribal politics.

“When it comes to the issue of zoning, count me out. At this moment we should be thinking in advance way that is to apply modern politics as practice in the world. Nigeria as a country should begin to work towards the unity, peace, progress and economic development of the country and its citizens.

“For me that is the leader I want to support. Anybody that is ready and committed to making Nigeria great should be encouraged and supported wherever he comes from. I don’t mind his tribe, his religion or region, that is the person we should all support. Look at our country today, where has the zoning taken us to?” he asked.