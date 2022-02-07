Zoning Not A Threat To My Presidential Bid – Yerima

A former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, has stated that his 2023 presidential bid can’t be thwarted on account of zoning.

He stressed that zoning is alien to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

Yerima, who is seeking the ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest the 2023 presidential election, stated this in an interview with newsmen shortly after the 25th anniversary and graduation ceremony of Nurul Tilawah International School in Zaria, at the weekend.

He said, “Democracy is all about people’s choice, irrespective of where one comes from, hence I cannot be deterred by such agitation.”