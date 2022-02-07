Zubby Michael shares bill of over N8million Naira spent in one night to celebrate his birthday

Zubby Michael has shared the bill of over 8 million Naira he received after celebrating his birthday at a restaurant in Lagos.

The actor who turned 37 on Tuesday, Feb 1, celebrated his birthday on Sunday, Feb. 6.

E Money and his brother KCee were among those present at the birthday celebration.

For most of the night, Zubby regularly updated his followers with videos from the celebration.

At the end of the night, he took to Instagram to share the bill of over 8 million Naira spent in celebrating.

He added the hastag “doings” to his post.