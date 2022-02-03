Zulum: ISWAP Would Become Deadlier Than Boko Haram If Allowed To Fester

The governor of Borno state, Babagana Zulum, expressed concern about the increasing strength of the Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP).

The governor made the remarks during a press conference at the statehouse in Abuja on Thursday, where he briefed journalists on the state’s internal security, IDP resettlement, and collaborations with the federal government.

“It may be bad not only for people in the north-east, but for the entire nation at large,” Zulum said in January if nothing was done about ISWAP’s actions in Borno.

On Thursday, he said the military needs to rethink how it will combat ISWAP, warning that if the group is allowed to develop, it will wreak more damage than Boko Haram did.

Advertisement

Also Read: Zulum: I’m 100 Percent Confident About Sincerity Of Repentant Insurgents

“I’ve said it before that the growing number of ISWAP in some parts of the state is a matter of great concern to everybody. Where? In the shores of the Lake Chad and in Southern Borno. Luckily, I was told there was military deployment to southern Borno yesterday to fight the insurgency. But I think this is an early warning system,” Zulum said.

“We shouldn’t allow ISWAP to grow. ISWAP is more funded, sophisticated and educated, and we shall do everything possible to defeat ISWAP otherwise, what Boko Haram did will be child’s play.

“The Nigerian Army has to restrategise and defeat ISWAP. ISWAP will be a threat to the entire nation because of the fragility of the south Saharan Africa.”