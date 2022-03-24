2022 Poll: Don’t Allow Greedy Politicians Destroy Osun, Oyetola Urges Residents

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has advised the electorate in the state not to allow some greedy politicians to destroy gains Osun has recorded under his watch.

Oyetola also said his achievements in various sectors since coming on board would assist him to get reelected in the July 16 gubernatorial election.

He made these remarks while speaking during an engagement meeting held with State’s Barbers Association on Wednesday in Osogbo.

Oyetola represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Mr Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, stated that with the meagre resources available to him, he had met people’s needs and made them happy.

Commending residents for the support given to his administration since inception, Oyetola further said “don’t allow greedy politicians to destroy the giants strides the state had made.

“I will never be distracted by political machinations, but I will remain focused on quality service delivery to the people, and I believe the will of God would prevail through the popular support of the people who have been the centerpiece of this administration.”