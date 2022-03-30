2022 World Cup: “Super Chickens” – Shatta Wale And John Dumelo Mock Nigeria For Losing Ticket

After losing to Ghana on away goal rule in a 2022 FIFA World Cup double-leg play-off fixture, the Super Eagles of Nigeria has been mocked by Ghanaian celebrities, John Dumelo and Shatta Wale.

Recall that on Tuesday evening, the Black Stars held the Super Eagles to a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to qualify for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Both teams played 0-0 in the first leg in Kumasi last Friday.

During Tuesday’s encounter, Thomas Partey and William Troost Ekong scored the goals of the match.

In a post via his Facebook page, Dumelo taunted the Super Eagles after the match, while congratulating the Black Stars.

The Ghanaian actor said the result of the game was a confirmation of his initial description of the Nigerian team as “Super Chickens”.

“I told you they were Super Chicken!!!! Congrats black stars!!!” Dumelo wrote.

On his part, Wale took to his Twitter handle to call out Nigerians in a short audio clip with the caption: “Don’t try Ghana.”