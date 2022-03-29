2023 Abia Guber: Power Must Shift To Abia North – Senator Orji Insists

Former Governor of Abia State, Senator Theodore Orji, has reiterated his position on power shift to Abia North senatorial zone ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election in Abia State.

The representative of the Abia Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly reiterated this in a statement on Tuesday.

Senator Orji, who is also a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, maintained his earlier statement that the rotational agreement, known as “Abia Charter of equity” which demanded that the governorship seat of Abia State be zoned to Abia North zone be adhered to.

He warned those commissioned to set the state on fire to toe the path of peace in the interest of growth and development of the state.

According to him, “my attention has been drawn to the news in social media platforms and handles concerning Abia State governorship seat and where it is zoned to.

“Let me state categorically clear that my earlier position on the subject matter remains sacrosanct and unambiguous.

“All those working to set Abia state on fire should toe the path of peace, do a rethink and sustain the peace we have been savouring as God’s Own State.

“No one’s ambition or aspiration no matter how lofty is bigger than Abia State”, Orji further insisted.