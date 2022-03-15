2023: APC Will Give Presidential Ticket To Politician Who Can Win Election – Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket will be given to a politician who has the capacity to win the election.

He stated this while speaking on Monday in an interview with Channel.

During the interview, he was aked if he is sure that the 2023 presidential ticket of APC will be zoned to the south-east.

He said, “This ticket is not an airline ticket. We are talking about having a presidential candidate. It is a decision of the party. It has to be a collective decision.

“Nobody will get the presidential ticket because he spoke good English on the television. Nobody will get the presidential ticket because he was abusing people on television. It is a decision of the party and many factors will be responsible — covert and overt factors — because at the end of the day, the ticket will be given to a name that can win the election. Winnability is the name.”