2023: Don’t Force Anointed Candidate On Us, Akwa Ibom Youths Tell Gov

In Akwa Ibom State, youths led by the Onofiok Luke People’s Movement have asked Governor Udom Emmanuel not to meddle with their collective interest in determining who will lead them in 2023.

The organization said that the governor’s choice was not in their best interests.

Governor Udom Emmanuel has named Pastor Umo Eno, the Commissioner of Lands and Water Resources, as his preferred successor in the state’s 2023 governorship elections.

However, youngsters from the state’s 31 local government areas told the governor that they had no objections to whoever he chooses as his successor, but that they want a free hand to support a candidate of their choice in the 2023 election.

The Coordinator of the group, Ekemini Smart, who stated this during the statewide mobilisation for Onofiok Luke, said they believed in his capacity and ability and have resolved to propagate his governorship ambition without let or hindrance.

He stated, “The governor’s decision was his personal decision; it did not represent our collective decision and the interest of the masses; so we will go ahead to pursue our collective interest.

“Onofiok Luke is the collective interest of Akwa Ibom people. We have come out to propagate that interest. The youths of Akwa Ibom believe so much in him because he has the leadership capacity; he has proven that to us in several leadership responsibilities.

“We believe in the mantra of the Amazing Grace and what the Onofiok Luke’s governorship represents. Onofiok Luke is the best candidate for Akwa Ibom State. He has proven over time that he is the best. He has full grasp of the grassroots; he knows how to relate with the masses and he has genuine love for people.”