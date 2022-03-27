2023: If Tinubu, Rochas Ticket Emanates, I’ll Win –Okorocha

Rochas Okorocha, the former governor of Imo State, said on Sunday that if the prospect of a Bola Tinubu-Rocha ticket arose before the 2023 presidential election, he would seize it.

At the All Progressives Congress National Convention in Abuja, Okorocha, a former governor of Imo, said this while answering questions from journalists.

He said, “Uncle Tinubu and I are most likely to be. I know that at the appropriate time it may be because he is the one pushing up in the South-West and I am in the South-East.

“So let us see what happens between us, and if that is it, I will ask him to relax a bit so that we can move this section forward.”