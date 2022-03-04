2023: I’m Contesting To Make Our Children’s Future Great – Tinubu

Former Governor of Lagos State and presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has stated that Nigeria needed a competent leader who could unite the people, tackle insecurity and rejig the debilitating economy and as well benefit the masses this time around.

Tinubu stated this on Thursday in Ekiti State as part of the ongoing consultation for the 2023 presidential election.

He said that he decided to consult with the traditional rulers before declaring because of the enormous respect he placed on culture and tradition.

He said, “I’m contesting this race to renew the hope and make the future great for our children. For Nigeria to stand united and develop, we require patience and wisdom. We have to be united, that is the only way we can be great.”