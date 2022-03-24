2023: I’m Running For President Of My Home, Says Fashola

Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Fashola has distanced himself from the 2023 presidential race, saying he is running for president of his home.

According to Tolu Ogunlesi, special assistant on digital/new media to President Muhammadu Buhari, Fashola stated this when he was asked by a journalist about his plans for 2023.

Also Read: 2023: As President, I Won’t Tolerate Insecurity, Says Atiku

The presidential aide made this known via a post on his Twitter handle on Thursday.

The general election will take place in 2023.

There has been the speculation that the former Lagos governor will run for president.

See the tweet below: