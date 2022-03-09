2023: Jonathan’s Candidature Will Bring Calm To South-East, Says Southern Group

The Southern Network for Good Governance, a political pressure group, claims that a Goodluck Jonathan candidacy in 2023 will quiet the “rage” in the south-east.

There has been a push for political parties to allocate their presidential ballots to the country’s southern regions.

The former president has expressed no interest in vying for the nation’s top post.

The group’s coordinator, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, said in a statement on Tuesday that having Jonathan run for president will “balance the interests of all sections of the country.”

“GEJ’s candidature comes in handy in the political expediency of the moment to balance the interests of all sections of the country,” Chukwuemeka said.

“The south-west has been in the forefront for the pursuit of structural reforms in Nigeria to reflect current realities and again GEJ comes in handy having demonstrated the will by convening the 2014 National Reform Conference.

“No doubt, GEJ will consolidate on the successes of the restructuring drive of the Buhari administration especially in the area of judiciary and local government autonomy.

“GEJ’s candidature will assuage the rage of the south-east youths who have been robbed into a misunderstanding of the political equation being their kinsman.

“The south-east can attest to the array of political allies that Goodluck Jonathan has established in the political, economic and international spheres of endeavour.”