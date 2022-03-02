2023: Kwankwaso ‘Set To Join NNPP’ One Week After Floating New Movement

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has stated that it is in talks with the former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, over his possible defection to the party ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

The outgoing National Secretary of the party, Ambassador Agbo Gilbert Major, stated this on Tuesday in Abuja, on the sidelines of the Special National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

He stated the meeting was aimed at taking crucial decisions that will reposition the party ahead of 2023.

He expressed that in a matter of days, the two-time Kano State governor would join the party alongside his allies.

Recall that Kwankwaso, who was a Minister of Defense, penultimate Tuesday in Abuja formally launched The National Movement (TNM), which he is heading as the convener.

Speaking further, Major also ruled out an automatic presidential ticket for Kwankwaso, saying other aspirants would be given the opportunity to contest for it.

He stated that Kwankwaso, during the talks, assured that he would be a loyal party member and would follow the dictates and rules of the party.