2023: Nigeria Needs Serious Change, Says Tinubu

2023 Presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has stated that despite achieving democracy, Nigeria is still “unstable” and needs “serious change”.

He made this remark while speaking on Thursday during a consultation with members of the Ekiti traditional council in Ado-Ekiti.

Tinubu stated that he is in the 2023 presidential race to bring hope to the people and effect the changes the country desires.

He said the country is in dire need of a leader who can unite the people, tackle insecurity and bring about the desired socio-economic development.

He said the consultation with the traditional rulers was in furtherance of his 2023 presidential aspiration and to get the prayers and support of the royal fathers.

“We have struggled for democracy and today we have democracy but we are not stable yet. By now, we should have a good farming system and opportunities to produce for other nations to buy,” he said.

“We chose democracy and we must not fail in this task. I’m in this race to renew hope and make the future great for our children.

“For Nigeria to stand united and develop, we require patience and wisdom. We have to be united; that is the only way we can be great. That was why we formed APC based on principles.

“I want to tell you that Nigeria needs serious change. I knew how Lagos was when I took over and we had never failed any election.”