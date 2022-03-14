2023: Nigerians Should Elect Someone Who Can Tackle Country’s Challenges – Saraki

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki has expressed that Nigerians should be concerned about electing a leader who can tackle the challenges of the country.

Saraki spoke on Sunday Politics, a Channels TV programme.

Saraki stated this when asked about the issue of zoning which has been a subject of debate.

“When you talk about zoning, yes, you must consider zoning. But when we talk about zoning, it can’t just be an issue of north/south because you cannot tell me that the south-west will say they are disenfranchised in the possibility of political office; neither can you say the south-south,” he said.

“But the reality is that the north-east, north-central and south-east have not had presidency or vice-presidency. But what I’m saying is today, where the country is, with the challenges before the country, we must bring in other issues.

“We did it when we wanted to look for the national chairman of our party. We went seeking for who we felt was the best that would help the party.

“There are people who can provide solutions to the problems of the country if you give them the opportunity.”