2023: North Central Groups Back Tinubu For Presidency

About 200 groups from the North Central part of the country have thrown their weight behind the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Presidency come 2023.

In a communique issued in Abuja following their meeting, the North Central Agenda for Tinubu, NCAT, said Tinubu is their favorite choice among the many contestants who have expressed interest in ruling Nigeria.

Representatives and leaders from over 200 support groups from the country’s north-central region attended the gathering.

Participants have critically analyzed Tinubu’s objective, according to NCAT President John Ali Oriri, who spoke at the meeting.

He said, “Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu has declared his intention to contest the 2023 Presidential on the platform of the APC, other aspirants within the APC and other political parties have also indicated an interest in the same position.

“Asiwaju Tinubu has embarked on a nationwide consultation with various stakeholders and interest groups during which he has continued to unveil his vision for placing Nigeria on the path to economic sustainability and assert the country’s pivotal place in the world affairs.

“The former governor of Lagos State has proven that he is a great manager of resources, especially human resources, as he has mentored and groomed political leaders that have positively impacted Nigeria through the posts they have held or still holding.

“He has proven to be economically sound to get solutions to the challenges facing Nigeria.

“Tinubu has the wealth of experience and network that the country needs in its next President,” he added.