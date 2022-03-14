2023: PDP Chieftain Calls For Integrity Test On INEC Systems

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Osita Chidoka, has called for an integrity test on the technology of the Independent National Electoral Commission for the 2023 general election.

Chidoka called on INEC partners to encourage the conduct of third-party testing of the electoral umpire’s technology platform to ascertain its robustness, integrity, and performance.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Special Assistant (Media), Ikechukwu Okafor, that quoted Chidoka who spoke at a conference on US Policy and Nigeria’s 2023 elections held on Friday, March 11, at the Kenney Auditorium at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, Washington DC.

The former Minister of Aviation stressed that INEC’s improvement in the use of technology would be key to the success of the elections, adding that a third party test from consultancy firms would address the issues experienced during the Anambra governorship and the FCT council elections.

Chidoka also praised INEC’s drive to adopt technology and continuous innovation, describing the slow adoption by political parties as the weak link in the political process.

“The experiences of failures and downtimes affecting voter accreditation in Anambra and FCT municipal elections makes the testing and certification essential.

“It is worrisome that a government agency, INEC, is leading technology adoption while the political parties are lagging and making little or no effort to adopt technology in their processes,” Chidoka stated.