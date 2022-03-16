2023 Presidency: Tinubu To Meet APC Senators Wednesday

The Senate caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is reportedly holding a meeting with the National Leader of the ruling party, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The meeting reportedly started at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in a letter read at the start of the plenary on Wednesday stated this.

According to Dr Ezrel Tabiowo, the Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate, the letter was signed by the Senate Leader, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).

“There will be APC Senate caucus meeting with His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu today, March 16, 2022”, Lawan said.