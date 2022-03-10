2023: RCCG Creates Politics Directorate To Support Members Vying For Political Positions

The Redeemed Christian Church of God led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye has created the Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance to engage members willing to be involved in politics and “mobilise support for them when required”.

In a memo addressed to all regions, provinces, zones and other levels of the church, the mission said the directorate was created for political education of its members.

The directorate, it was learnt, would also prod members of the church to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The memo dated February 28, 2022, and titled, ‘Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance’ has the reference number: RCCG/AGO/ADM/AA/MEMO/20/01/2022.

It was signed by the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Administration and Personnel, Pastor John Odesola.

The memo partly read, “We write to formally notify you that the mission authority has created the Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance in the RCCG. Further to this, Pastor Timothy Olaniyan (PICP Lagos Province 12) has been appointed to lead the Office.

“You are kindly requested to appoint with immediate effect a Provincial Officer for your province and also ensure that the same is done at all levels of the church – zone, area and parish. The essence of this directorate is to help coordinate the engagement of our people who are willing to be involved in politics as well as mobilize support for them when required.”

RCCG, therefore, asked that its parishes send the details of its nominated coordinators for the office to Odesola within two weeks of receipt of the letter.