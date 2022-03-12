2023: RCCG’ll Face Moral Crisis Over Osinbajo, Says Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, the CEO of Ovation Magazine, has warned the Redeemed Christian Church of God that supporting Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and his suspected presidential ambitions could lead to a moral crisis.

Recall that the RCCG, led by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had established the Office of Directorate of Politics and Governance to engage members interested in politics and “mobilise support for them when needed.”

The announcement sparked speculation that the Church is preparing to mobilize support for Osinbajo, one of its pastors, who is rumored to be running for President.

Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, the RCCG’s Head of Media and Public Relations, told Saturday PUNCH that the newly constituted Office has nothing to do with the Vice-President or anyone with political ambitions in 2023.

He stated that the purpose of the Office was to educate members about the importance of participating in politics since Christians cannot continue to stay out of politics.

In a post titled ‘My Kobo Advice To The Redeemed Christian Church Of God(RCCG),’ Dele Momodu cautioned church leaders, claiming the easiest way to cause trouble in Nigeria now is to blend religion and politics.

Dele Momodu reminded the RCCG that Osinbajo is not the only member of the Church who might have an ambition for the Presidency. According to him, he’s also a member of the RCCG with his ambition for the 2023 Presidency already public.