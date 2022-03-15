2023: Shun Division… Nigerians Must See Us As United, Tambuwal Tells PDP Leaders

Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal has asked members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to put their differences aside and work together.

Tambuwal, who is the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, gave the advice on Monday night at the national caucus meeting of the party held in Abuja.

The PDP crisis in Edo has snowballed into Nyesom Wike, Rivers governor, and his Edo counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, trading insults and accusations.

While addressing members of the party at the caucus meeting, Tambuwal who did not make a specific reference to the crisis in the party, said members should work in harmony towards the 2023 general election.

“In the face of despondency, in the face of hopelessness, there are still rays of hope to turn PDP into the ruling party in Nigeria,” he said.

“The by-elections have signalled what we shall expect to the glory of God in a matter of few months.

“On this note, I appeal that we all as leaders and members of this great party bury our differences and work together harmoniously. We must send the right signal to Nigerians, that yes we are united and ready to rescue this country.”