2023: Those Against Zoning Are Selfish – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has stated that members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who are against zoning are selfish.

He stated this while speaking at a meeting with PDP Senators and members of the House of Representatives in Abuja.

Wike said the founding fathers of the party were not wrong in introducing the zoning policy.

Wike said, “Our founding fathers never made a mistake, they know the complexity of this country, it is not because they don’t want merit, no, but they said for Nigeria to move forward, this is the way we are going to do it for fairness, equity and justice.

“The constitution provides that there shall be rotation of parties, offices and elective positions for fairness, equity and justice. Some people argued let us win first before we share. But when we zoned in 2017, what did we have, were we in power?

“People should speak the truth, it doesn’t stop you from running election. You won’t because I want to run for president, I will want to go and tell lies to people, we don’t do that, that is not fair. In 2017 everybody knew I championed Tambuwal’s (Sokoto Governor) election, I have no regret about it, if such an opportunity comes again I will do the same thing. But let us tell ourselves the truth and that was why nobody came from the south to even collect form.

“We all agreed, zone it here, it doesn’t stop you from running election. But don’t scatter what the founding fathers have laid down because of your selfish interest.”