2023: We Are Ready For Consensus Candidate – Saraki

Bukola Saraki, the former Senate President, claims that all of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirants from the North are prepared to vote for a consensus candidate at the party’s primaries without acrimony.

Saraki provided the assurance in Bauchi on Sunday, when he and Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is also a PDP presidential aspirant, paid a consultative visit to Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed.

Saraki, who spoke to the media on behalf of the three presidential candidates, said it was vital for them to meet, brainstorm, and figure out how to best work things out among themselves as party stakeholders.

Also Read: 2023: Hunger Led Kanu, Okocha, Taribo, Others To Endorse Tinubu – Sowore Blows Hot

He said: “In doing so, we met and discussed that for 2023 ahead of us, the unity and stability of the country and the growth of the country is more important than individual ambitions.

“We also met to strive for the need for us to work together. We believe that the three of us are working together harmoniously, committed and with a lot of energy, there will be great hope for this country going ahead.

“We appreciate that the three of us have shown aspiration to lead this country, but we also come to realise that we are all capable, competent and fit to lead this country.

“At the end of the day, it is only one person that will lead this country in 2023; and we also resolved that we are going to work closely to ensure that we come out with a way that consensus arrangement would come among the three of us on how to go forward into leading this country.”