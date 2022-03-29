2023: Witches Warn Osinbajo Against Contesting For Presidency

Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo has been warned against running for the Presidency in 2023.

The White Witches Association of Nigeria, WWAN, issued the warning.

According to WWAN, Osibanjo was not programmed by God to become Nigeria’s President in 2023; hence he would not win if he decided to contest.

The spokesman of the witches and the former board member of the Edo State Traditional Council during the administration of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole, Dr Iboi Okhue, said God sent Osinbajo for a particular mission.

Okhue disclosed that Osinbajo would conclude the mission God sent him on May 29, 2023.

He urged the Vice President to return to the pulpit where God has a higher assignment for him than being the “Head of State.”

“God sent him to deliver a message to Nigerians. He has done that and he should go back to the church. God will use him in a bigger way other than being a head of state,” Okhue told the Independent.