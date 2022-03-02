2face Responds To Brother-In-Law’s Allegations Against His Wife, Annie

Nigerian music legend, 2face Idibia has responded to the accusations made by his brother-in-law, Wisdom Macaulay, against his wife Annie Idibia in a viral video.

Wisdom, who is the brother of Annie Idibia, shared a video his instagram to accuse his sister of turning him into a slave and refusing to pay him all his dues during the period he worked for the actress.

Also in the over five minutes video, Wisdom revealed that Annie introduced him to hard substances and she is an addict. He added that she is very violent and doesn’t have peace with anybody.

This prompted 2Baba to respond to the allegations. In an already deleted post in Wisdom’s Instagram comment section, 2baba stated that sometimes, some family members are your worst enemies.

The Singer pointed out that his accusations cuts deep and hopes Wisdom would continue to stand by his post.

“Dear Wisdom, I hope you’re happy with this post. I hope you will continue to stand by this your post? Well, no matter what, it is still nothing. But best wishes and prayers for you from Annie and I.I understand people telling Annie not to respond but this cuts deep.

Respect to family, but sometimes some family is your worst enemy,” he wrote.