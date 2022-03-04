4 Instant Pot Recipes For Big Families

Having a big family means you’re going to make bigger responsibilities. You’ll have more children to worry about it. Plus, you’ll have to make sure that every member of your family is satisfied at the dinner table. Failing to do so could lead to arguments and other issues. It is pertinent to find delicious meals that can satisfy the entire family. It is often difficult to achieve this goal since every person has different preferences and tastes. Regardless, some Instant Pot recipes can satisfy the entire family.

Within this guide, readers will learn more about the top four Instant Pot recipes that work well for big families.

Instant Pot Spaghetti

Most people around the world love spaghetti because it is delicious. Plus, you can customize the dish to satisfy the needs of your loved ones. For instance, you can add meatballs and different spices to change the dish slightly. To prepare delicious spaghetti for your loved ones, you are going to need olive oil, ground beef, salt, garlic powder, onion powder, water, tomato sauce, Parmesan cheese, and dry spaghetti.

Once you’ve collected all of these ingredients, you can easily prepare Instant Pot spaghetti for your loved ones. Since you’re cooking it in an Instant Pot, you can guarantee that the process will be quick and convenient. While the Instant Pot cooks the spaghetti for you, you’ll have time to hang out with your children. To ensure that you get the best dish possible, you need to follow a few key tips.

For instance, you should always wait for the meat to brown before scraping the bottom of the pot. Taking this step can reduce the likelihood that your pot will produce a burn warning. You’ll also want to place a layer of water above and below the pasta. Finally, don’t stir once the pasta has been added to the Instant Pot.

If your family enjoys this dish, you may want to try Mongolian beef next.

Instant Pot Meatloaf And Mashed Potatoes

Does your family love meatloaf? It is a delicious dish that will usually satisfy everyone. Nevertheless, you need to make sure that it is prepared correctly. Otherwise, the potatoes might be too dry. Thankfully, it isn’t difficult to prepare a scrumptious meatloaf in your Instant Pot. You’ll need a lot of ingredients, including ground beef, breadcrumbs, whole milk, onion, eggs, salt, ketchup, brown sugar, mustard, gold potatoes, water, salt, and butter. Once you’ve collected everything you need, you can begin preparing meatloaf and mashed potatoes in your Instant Pot.

If you want to add a healthier meal to your plate, you should try adding broccoli. It’ll work well with your meatloaf and mashed potatoes. Just remember that you’ll need to pay close attention to this dish to prevent it from becoming too dry. Otherwise, the meatloaf will not be tasty. If necessary, you can always add a little water. If your family loves this dish, you can store it in your refrigerator for 4 days or so.

Doing so ensures that you have plenty of food for the rest of the week.

Instant Pot Macaroni And Cheese

Most people love macaroni and cheese. The dish is to die for. When it is prepared correctly, you can guarantee that people of all ages will be eager to chow down. With that being said, you’ll be thrilled to know that you can prepare macaroni and cheese in your Instant Pot. Using this method will make your task much easier. You’ll also love the fact that you won’t need a lot of ingredients. Instead, you’ll need macaroni, water, salt, cheese, and half-and-half.

For the best results, you should use at least four cups of water. It should be enough to ensure that your macaroni and cheese will be moist and juicy. Preparing this dish is quick and easy. First, you need to plug up your Instant Pot and turn it on. Switch to the sauté mode and add butter. Wait for the butter to melt before adding the other ingredients, including water, salt, and pasta.

Leave the cheese to the side until the pasta gets soft. It’ll take ten minutes for the Instant Pot to build up pressure. Once the noodles get soft, it is a good idea to open the cheese and begin spreading it onto the noodles. Be sure to stir thoroughly to ensure that all noodles are thoroughly covered in cheese. After that, you should let the cheese melt. Cover the pot and allow it to cook for three minutes.

Instant Pot Turkey Chili

If you want to prepare a scrumptious meal for your loved ones, you should look no further than Instant Pot Turkey Chili. The dish is outstanding for families of all sizes. Just remember that you’ll need to adjust the ingredients to get the best results. You’re going to need olive oil, turkey, onion, pepper, carrots, celery, garlic, tomatoes, black beans, chiles, water, chili powder, cumin, and salt. You can also use soy sauce. After you’ve got the ingredients, you can guarantee that it’ll be easy to make a delicious Instant Pot Turkey Chili.

It isn’t hard to make it perfect. After you’ve prepared this meal, there is a good chance that you’re going to have leftovers. If you do, you can store them in your refrigerator for a few days. If you want to save the leftovers for longer, you should put them in your freezer. Once you’ve done that, you can guarantee that the dish will remain fresh for three months. Just remove the food from the freezer and let it thaw before warming it up.

Summary

Ultimately, some meals are going to satisfy everyone. Others are only good for people with certain preferences and tastes. Therefore, you need to pick a versatile meal that every member of your family will love. Your options are plentiful if you have an Instant Pot. For instance, you can make Instant Pot Spaghetti, Italian Beef Sandwiches, Meatloaf, and more. Other options include Hawaiian Kalua Pig, Macaroni and Cheese, and Pork Carnitas. Consider making one of these delicious meals for your big family.