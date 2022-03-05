5 Tips for Becoming a Real Estate Agent

The path to becoming a real estate agent isn’t exactly a mystery. However, if you want to become a successful real estate agent who gets started with a bang, there are several steps you should take. In other words, there’s a process we recommend following.

Why Become a Real Estate Agent?

Real estate isn’t for everyone, but it’s certainly an exciting industry that offers a host of potential benefits, including:

Flexibility. You can work as little or as much as you want. You can also work when and where you want. If you want to use real estate as a side gig and only work three days a week, you can do that. Or if you’re ready to build this up into a full-time six- or seven-figure income, you can work seven days a week. The beauty of it is that you get to choose.





Income potential. Income potential as a real estate agent is virtually unlimited. There are people who just sell a few houses here and there for supplemental income, and then there are those who have six-figure months. Whatever you’re looking for, there’s potential in real estate.





Excitement. Real estate transactions are exciting. Not only is it fun to get to spend time in beautiful houses, but there can be bidding wars, negotiations, and everything in between. If you’re looking for more excitement than the typical 9-to-5 office job offers, this could be it.

5 Helpful Tips for Becoming an Agent

As you think about becoming a real estate agent, here are several tips that will set you up for success:

Make Time in Your Schedule

In order to obtain your real estate license, you’re going to have to take a course, pass the course exam, and then pass the actual licensing exam for your state. This will take time – so make sure you carve out space in your schedule. (If you don’t, you’ll continue to kick the can down the road and never actually find time to get the work done.)

Choose an Online Real Estate Course

There are plenty of different ways to become a real estate agent, but it all starts with taking a real estate course. We recommend looking for the most convenient option, like an online course.

“An online real estate course is easier to fit around your lifestyle,” Real Estate U mentions. “You can earn your real estate license if you’re working full-time, part-time, completing a college degree, raising a family, or you want to get started as quickly as possible.”

You’ll love the flexibility and affordability of online learning. Just remember to make time in your schedule so that you finish the course in a timely manner.

Take the Exam

The real estate exam is usually pretty straightforward for those who are diligent about choosing a good salesperson course and taking it seriously. However, you will want to prepare for exam day by taking practice tests, studying terms, and getting comfortable with the format.

Find a Good Broker

In order to legally practice once you’ve obtained your license, you have to “hang” your license with a broker. You’ll get a lot of letters and emails from potential brokers recruiting you to their companies, but choose wisely. Select one that has a fair commission structure and who is willing to train you up.

Soak Up Knowledge

It’s important to have a posture of learning when you’re a new agent. Don’t expect to land million-dollar listings right away. Commit to spending at least the first 12 months of your career learning. Ask experienced agents in your office if you can tag along on showings or listen in when they meet with clients. If you bring in a big client that you aren’t sure you’re prepared for, offer to split the commission with another agent in order to learn from them.

It’s more important that you establish a strong foundation in year one than it is to make a lot of money. Money follows knowledge and experience in this industry. You have plenty of years to pad your bank statements. Right now, the goal is to learn.

Adding it All Up

If you want to be successful in real estate, the door is wide open. It’s up to you to walk through that door and take full advantage of the opportunities that are afforded to you. Good luck!