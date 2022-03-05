Abdulrazaq: Rejecting Gender Bills Pours Cold Water On Efforts To Ensure Fair Representation

Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has asked the national assembly to have a rethink on the rejected gender bills in order to make Nigeria’s political system gender-friendly.

Abdulrazaq said this in a statement issued on Friday.

Recall that senators and members of the house of representatives voted against bills seeking to amend the constitution to provide more opportunities for women in politics and governance.

Speaking on the development, the Kwara governor said such rejection doesn’t tell well on efforts to promote fair representation in governance.

“I strongly lend my voice to appeals to the National Assembly to revisit the bills on affirmative action for women,” the statement reads.

“The rejection of such progressive proposals pours cold water on the concerted efforts to have half of the human community fairly represented at the decision-making table.

“It is my hope that our lawmakers would be inspired by what we are doing in Kwara, have a rethink and help make our political system and the laws governing it truly participatory and gender friendly.”