Activist Deji Adeyanhu, has reacted to the rising vista of eggs across the country. According to him, an egg in Nigeria now cost N80 as against N20 during the previous administration.

Posting a photo of an egg on his page, Deji wrote:

“1 egg is now N100. If you are very lucky, N80.

Under corruption, it was N20.

This Integrity is giving citizens headache.”