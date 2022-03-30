Actor Adeniyi Johnson Celebrates Seyi Edun As She Bags Endorsement Deal With Skincare Brand

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson has lavished his wife, Seyi Edun with sweet words as she bags another endorsement deal.

The actress who got signed to a popular brand weeks back, has signed another mouth-watering endorsement deal with a skincare brand. Her husband took to his Instagram page to praise his wife. Adeniyi wrote:

”Congratulations my wife on your new endorsement deal…many more greatness by the grace of God…keep making papa proud…I love you @i_am_shai. Thanks @gleeskincare for trusting my wife’s brand. God bless and enlarge you”.

Seyi Edun herself also posted photos and captioned it:

“In the presence of my management, I sealed and signed a contract as GLEE SKINCARE latest brand ambassador.

“@gleeskincare is Nigeria’s number one skincare brand (Nafdac approved) based in Lagos

“I look forward to having an outstanding business season with them, as I deeply key into their visions and growth.”

The actress recently bared it all while speaking on juggling being a wife, actress, entrepreneur and producer.